'Nothing is being done' - Thousands join Greta Thunberg in England climate march

Thousands of mainly young people joined Swedish teen activist Greta Thunberg for a peaceful climate march today through the city of Bristol, in southwest England.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg marches with other demonstrators Source: Associated Press

Ahead of the march, local police had expressed concern that the popularity of the event could lead to risks to protesters.

In the event, the march, which Avon and Somerset Police said attracted more than 15,000 people but which Thunberg said involved “at least 30,000” braving the pouring rain, passed off without incident.

Climate activist Greta Thunberg. Source: Associated Press

The police were criticised for their warning in the run-up to the event. Protest organisers, Bristol Youth Strike 4 Climate, said in a tweet that they had "no time for being patronised." They had arranged for festival barriers, more than 80 stewards and a safe zone for young children.