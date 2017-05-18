 

World


Not what Trump wants to hear: Controversy engulfing him 'reaching Watergate size and scale'

The recent developments surrounding Donald Trump have reached "a point where it's of Watergate size and scale", according to Armed Services Committee Chairman John McCain.

Republican Senator John McCain has likened the scandal that is hitting US President Trump to the infamous Watergate scandal.
His comments come after allegations US President Donald Trump shared classified information with Russia, which was followed by reports Trump had asked then-FBI Director James Comey to stop investigating ousted adviser Michael Flynn.

"I think we've seen this movie before," the Arizona Republican said at a dinner to receive the International Republican Institute's Freedom Award today.

The 'Watergate' scandal was the 1972 reveal of the White House's involvement in illegal activity that brought down Republican President Richard Nixon, say CNN.  

"The shoes continue to drop, and every couple days there's a new aspect."

McCain said Trump needs to "get it all out ... and the longer you delay, the longer it's going to last." 

The Republican chairman of a House oversight committee also says he will ask former FBI Director James Comey to testify at a hearing next week that will look into whether President Donald Trump pressured Comey to shut down an investigation into former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

Jason Chaffetz said in a tweet yesterday that he still hasn't spoken with Comey about testifying. But he has set a hearing for May 24.

The moves comes a day after it was disclosed that Comey had written a memo detailing how Trump had asked him to shut down the investigation into Flynn.

The FBI has been looking into Flynn for months as part of a counterintelligence investigation.

Chaffetz has demanded that the FBI turn over Comey's memos. He says he wants to determine whether the president attempted to influence or impede the FBI's investigation into Flynn.

In response to the latest press around the issues, Trump told graduates of the US Coast Guard Academy that no other politician has been treated more unfairly by the media.

But he says, "you cannot let them get you down."

He told the graduates that they will find that "things are not always fair." But Trump said, "you have to put your head down and fight, fight, fight."

The president says they can't let the critics get in the way of their dreams.

