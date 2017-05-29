 

'This is not supposed to happen' - Orangutan mum escapes zoo enclosure after attempting to rescue her son

Motherly instincts overcame a zoo enclosure in Perth, with an orangutan mother managing to escape to try and rescue her son. 

The enclosure is supposed to be impossible to escape.
The orangutan, named Serkara, along with a baby orangutan on her back, jumped onto the side of a visitor boardwalk at Perth Zoo while attempting to fetch her five-year-old son Sungai, who fell into a garden bed below, reported 9News. 

Zoo visitor Jess McConnell captured the moment yesterday and can be heard in a video saying, "This is not supposed to happen". 

She said Serkara "got up on the walkway railing before moving along and grabbing her baby then moving back on the railing". 

A Perth Zoo spokesperson said Serkara is known for her "excellent maternal instincts" and returned to her exhibit voluntarily.

The incident caused the area to be evacuated while the orangutans returned to their enclosure.

This is not the first time Perth Zoo has had an orangutan escape, after a 15-year-old female swung on a rope into a public viewing area in 2009, according to The Guardian. 

The zoo has launched a full review of the incident. 

Top
