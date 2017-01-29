'Not a Muslim ban' - Trump denies crackdown on refugees is religion based

Shortly after signing several documents, including an executive order to impose a ban on administration officials from lobbying foreign governments, US President Donald Trump said his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries "is not a Muslim ban."

Confusion, worry and outrage boiled over as airlines blocked people from travelling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The US refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Trump's order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the US by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

Trump said it's "working out very nicely."

The directive did not do anything to prevent attacks from homegrown extremists who were already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement officials. It also omitted Saudi Arabia, home to most of the September 11 hijackers.

In other matters Saturday, President Trump also imposed a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying.

Trump used his executive authority Saturday to put in place the bans - fulfilling part of his campaign pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they'll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government.

Administration officials describe the bans as historic in scope. But it's not immediately clear how they'd be enforced.