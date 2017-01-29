 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


'Not a Muslim ban' - Trump denies crackdown on refugees is religion based

share

Source:

Associated Press

Shortly after signing several documents, including an executive order to impose a ban on administration officials from lobbying foreign governments, US President Donald Trump said his crackdown on refugees and citizens from seven majority-Muslim countries "is not a Muslim ban."

When asked if the president had just created a Muslim ban Trump answered in the affirmative before backtracking.
Source: Associated Press

Confusion, worry and outrage boiled over as airlines blocked people from travelling to the United States and legal challenges were mounted.

Included is a 90-day ban on travel to the US by citizens of Iraq, Syria, Iran, Sudan, Libya, Somalia and Yemen. The US refugee program is suspended for 120-days.

Trump's order imposed the most aggressive ban on Syrians, indefinitely blocking entry to the US by anyone from that country, including those fleeing civil war.

Trump said it's "working out very nicely."

The directive did not do anything to prevent attacks from homegrown extremists who were already in America, a primary concern of federal law enforcement officials. It also omitted Saudi Arabia, home to most of the September 11 hijackers.

In other matters Saturday, President Trump also imposed a lifetime ban on administration officials lobbying for foreign governments, and a five-year ban for other lobbying.

Trump used his executive authority Saturday to put in place the bans - fulfilling part of his campaign pledge to "drain the swamp" in Washington.

Trump has said that those who want to work for him should focus on the job they'll be doing for the American people, and not on future income earned by peddling their influence after serving in government.

Administration officials describe the bans as historic in scope. But it's not immediately clear how they'd be enforced.

Trump also took a separate action to restructure the National Security Council ask military advisers to prepare a plan to defeat the Islamic State group.

Related

Politics

North America

01:03
Angela Merkel says the refugee crisis is a global one, not just European, after Trump said the country’s policy of allowing refugees in was a bad move.

UN urges Trump to rethink his policy to halt immigration to the United States
00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban
02:49
The new US President met with his first foreign leader since taking office this month, Britain's Theresa May.

Donald Trump slaps curbs on refugees, residents of seven Muslim-majority countries from entering US

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:48
1
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

00:30
2
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Live updates: Flying Fijians out-muscle All Blacks Sevens in Cup quarter-final

3

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

00:28
4
A father and daughter in Surfers Paradise were repeatedly punched by a driver of another vehicle yesterday.

Shocking moment father and daughter are assaulted in suspected road rage attack in Gold Coast

00:30
5
Joeli Lutumailagi scored two long range tries in his side's 26-10 Cup quarter-final win over NZ.

Video: Fijian flyer stuns NZ Sevens with incredible pace, scoring impressive double

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'It's a miracle they're alive' – passengers flung from vehicle after car was hit by fleeing driver

Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

'Back to normal now' - Spark networks working after outages across the country

Mobile and broadband network was out across the country.

00:48
Those travelling in a car which was hit by a fleeing vehicle weren't wearing seatbelts at the time of the crash and were ejected from the car.

'They were actually ejected out the back window'- SUV passengers lucky to be alive after fatal Manukau crash

One person is in a critical condition, three others are serious and one other has suffered moderate injuries.

00:21
Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.

'This is the soul of America'- detained Iraq released from JFK airport following Trump's refugee ban

Hameed Jhalid Darweesh was detained following the Trump ban on Iraqis entering the US.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ