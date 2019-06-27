Not guilty pleas in US slain mum, stolen baby case

A mother and daughter pleaded not guilty on today to charges they strangled pregnant 19-year-old Chicago woman, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, and cut her baby from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, each face more than two dozen counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death.

Piotr Bobak, the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, pleaded not guilty to charges he concealed a homicidal death.