TODAY |

Not guilty pleas in US slain mum, stolen baby case

Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice

A mother and daughter pleaded not guilty on today to charges they strangled pregnant 19-year-old Chicago woman, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, and cut her baby from her womb.

Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, each face more than two dozen counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death.

Piotr Bobak, the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, pleaded not guilty to charges he concealed a homicidal death.

Moments after the brief hearing, Ochoa-Lopez's family stood in the lobby of Chicago's Leighton Criminal Court Building carrying poster-size copies of the defendants' mugshots with "GUILTY" emblazoned on their foreheads.

Yovani Lopez, left, father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez and husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez holds a placard during a news conference at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago, Wednesday, June 26, 2019. Lopez is seeking justice after both his wife and baby who were murdered last month. (AP Photo/Amr Alfiky)
Yovani Lopez, left, father of Yovanny Jadiel Lopez and husband of Marlen Ochoa-Lopez holds a placard during a news conference at the Leighton Criminal Court building in Chicago. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
North America
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:05
Paula Bennett and the Breakfast crew struggled to contain themselves at the NZ First MP’s odd remark.
Shane Jones leaves Paula Bennett, Breakfast crew baffled after saying Judith Collins is 'lurking in the corner'
2
Weighing just under 8kg, this pup is a scientific breakthrough.
Newborn great white shark found on Ninety Mile Beach a rare find for scientists
3
Perky Nana Lumps
Cadbury combines two Kiwi classics for new creation: Perky Nana Lumps
4
New Zealand cash, money or currency. Notes and coins
Reserve Bank leaves Official Cash Rate at 1.5 per cent, signals future cut
5
Tua said former foe Cameron visited him during his eight days of getting his traditional Samoan tattoo.
'It's the only world title that matters' - David Tua on receiving Samoan tatau, friendship with Shane Cameron
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:16
One person is in custody after the incident in Mangakakahi last night.

Homicide investigation launched after shooting in Rotorua leaves man dead
00:22
An investigation into the cause of the blaze is underway.

'I cried for you' - Aussie community in mourning after three kids die in house fire, mother remains in hospital
00:21
State Highway 1 at Peka Peka is closed southbound, causing misery for drivers heading for the capital.

Car smashes into truck after fleeing police, forcing closure of SH1 north of Wellington
02:23
The report found the sector’s making changes but it’s a long way from being fixed.

Construction report finds sector has a long way to go in wake of insolvencies