Not guilty pleas in US slain mum, stolen baby case

A mother and daughter pleaded not guilty on today to charges they strangled pregnant 19-year-old Chicago woman, Marlen Ochoa-Lopez, and cut her baby from her womb.
Clarisa Figueroa and her daughter, Desiree, each face more than two dozen counts of first-degree murder, aggravated kidnapping, dismembering a human body and concealing a homicidal death.
Piotr Bobak, the elder Figueroa's boyfriend, pleaded not guilty to charges he concealed a homicidal death.
Moments after the brief hearing, Ochoa-Lopez's family stood in the lobby of Chicago's Leighton Criminal Court Building carrying poster-size copies of the defendants' mugshots with "GUILTY" emblazoned on their foreheads.