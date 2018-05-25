'How not to get too sad': Santa Fe students turn to Parkland for help after latest school shooting

SANTA FE, Texas — Four days after the nation's latest school shooting killed eight of her classmates and two teachers, Bree Butler, a senior at Santa Fe High School, climbed into the car and drove 3 1/2 hours to Austin, hoping that lawmakers in the gun-friendly state Capitol might listen to her.

Morgan Molsbee, a student from Alpine High School, which was the site of a shooting in 2016, speaks to reporters before a roundtable discussion with other gun violence survivors held by Gov. Greg Abbott in Austin, Texas, May 24, 2018. The nation’s spate of deadly mass shootings has forged an ever-expanding network of victims and survivors, and, by Thursday, new groups of them were crystallizing in Texas to grapple with America’s seemingly intractable problem with gun violence. (Ilana Panich-Linsman/The New York Times) Source: ©2018 THE NEW YORK TIMES

Butler's drive was a far cry from the caravan of charter buses that set off from Parkland, Florida, one week after the slaughter there of 17 people by a teenage gunman in February. The Parkland students had reporters on board, meetings on the schedule and the attention of the nation. Butler drove alone, aware that her support for more gun regulations, such as new requirements for locking up weapons, are not widely supported in her conservative hometown.

But then again, she wasn’t entirely on her own. On her phone, in group chats and Twitter direct messages, were words of empathy and advice from survivors of the massacre in Parkland, including Emma González, whose impassioned speeches on gun control in the weeks after that shooting made her an icon for Butler, well before a gunman walked into her own school.

"They know what it's like not only to have to cope, but also to have the nation’s eyes on you while you’re coping," Butler said. "Like last night, Emma told me not to wear anything to a news conference that you can see sweat stains through. It's very simple advice."

The nation’s spate of deadly mass shootings has forged an ever-expanding network of victims and survivors, and, by Thursday, new groups of them were crystallizing in Texas to engage once again on the issue of gun violence. Yet while Parkland students helped spur new gun legislation in Florida and a series of student marches across the country, there are few such expectations here in Santa Fe.

Butler and a handful of her friends, buoyed by logistical support from activists in Houston and emotional support from survivors in Parkland, are planning their first news conference in Houston on Friday. But they are intentionally keeping their demands moderate — with a focus on issues such as gun locks and mental health — and playing down any overt connection to the students in Parkland. Most of the talk in Santa Fe, from parents and students alike, has favored not more controls on guns, but on more aggressive defenses — armed teachers, or restricted entrances to schools.

"We don’t want to offend anybody too much," Butler said. "Texas is such a gun-friendly state, we know if we start saying, 'AR ban,' over and over again, nobody's really going to listen to us."

On Thursday, meanwhile, Gov. Greg Abbott convened a grim round table of survivors and others from communities affected by four separate acts of bloodshed in the state that have claimed more than 60 lives over a 27-year period. The group included 30 representatives from Santa Fe, and survivors from the massacre at a Baptist church in Sutherland Springs, east of San Antonio, that killed 26 people in November

Several of those participating were staunch advocates of gun rights, including Stephen Willeford, who grabbed his rifle and exchanged fire with the gunman in Sutherland Springs. One of the students invited, Callie Wylie, told The Associated Press this week that violence was not a "gun problem."

One prominent supporter of gun control in Texas, Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo, who sparred with the National Rifle Association on Twitter this week, was not invited.

On Thursday evening, as the round table concluded, Abbott said there had been lots of support for greater police presence on school campuses and improved strategies to deal with mental health problems. "We are going to do more than talk," Abbott said. "We’re going to act."

Butler said she could not attend the round table, because she wanted to be with her family and friends. During her trip to the state Capitol on Tuesday, she met a fellow Santa Fe student and a close friend, Kennedy Rodriguez, and the two of them visited the offices of Abbott, stateRep. Greg Bonnen and state Sen. Larry Taylor. None of the officials had time to see them; they talked with the staff.

Back in Santa Fe, the students interested in activism on gun violence said their efforts had not been greeted warmly.

"People have been very negative here. They’re negative now. Not necessarily to my face, but on social media," said Megan McGuire, 17, who has been working with Butler and Rodriguez.