Not child's play: Chucky doll featured in false Amber Alert

Rest assured, Chucky is not on the loose.

This photo provided by The Texas Department of Public Safety shows an Amber Alert test for Chucky and his son Glen Ray that was released. Source: Associated Press

The Texas Department of Public Safety has apologised after mistakenly issuing an Amber Alert that said the killer doll featured in the 1988 horror film Child's Play was a suspect in the kidnapping of his five-year-old son, Glen Ray, who was featured in Seed of Chucky.

The emergency alert described Chucky as a 3-foot, 1-inch-tall (0.9-metre-tall) doll wearing "blue denim overalls with multi-coloured striped long sleeve shirt wielding a huge kitchen knife".

The alert was mistakenly sent out three times last week to Amber Alert subscribers.