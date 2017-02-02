Not a care in the world! Jandal-wearing Barack and Michelle Obama chill on Richard Branson's private island

Source:
Barack Obama has wasted little time in putting politics and Donald Trump behind him, if footage of him relaxing in the Caribbean is anything to go by.
The former US President and wife Michelle have been chilling on Moskito Island, the island paradise owned by Virgin tycoon Richard Branson.
After spending a week in Palm Springs, California, they were pictured strolling around the island as well as enjoying a drink with Branson.
Barack appeared to be so chill that he swapped his trademark suit for a backwards cap and jandals.
