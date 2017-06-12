 

Not a bad day's work - lucky punter wins $619 million in US Powerball

A sole winning Powerball ticket worth $619 million and matching all six numbers was sold in Southern California and will claim the 10th largest lottery prize in US history, lottery officials said today.

A customer buys a Powerball ticket in Chicago.

The winning ticket was sold at Marietta Liquor & Deli, the California Lottery said in a statement. Lottery officials said the earliest the ticket could be redeemed is 8am Monday (local time). The winner has one year to claim the prize.

The store just off a highway caters to retirees who live in Sun City — part of the small city of Menifee — that was originally developed as a retirement community and motorists passing through the area about 130 kilometres from Los Angeles.

Liquor store owner Matthew Alberre said he does not know which of his customers won the jackpot or what his family will do with the $1.3 million "retailer bonus" that lottery officials said is set aside for the retailer selling the winning ticket.

"We're so blessed for this to happen," said Alberre, who owns the store with his father.

The year began terribly for the family because Alberre's father was diagnosed with pulmonary fibrosis.

"Starting out the year it seemed like it was going to be the worst year in the world and six months later our store hit the Powerball. We're very, very grateful for this to happen to our store," Alberre said.

The lucky numbers drawn yesterday were 20-26-32-38-58, and the Powerball number was 3.

Powerball spokesman Randy Miller said the estimated jackpot prize is based on a winner choosing an annuity, which pays off over 29 years. The cash prize would be $279.1 million. Both prize amounts would be before taxes are deducted.

Before the drawing the jackpot was estimated at $600 million. The jackpot had grown because no one had matched all the numbers since April 1.

The odds of winning yesterdays drawing were only one in 292.2 million.

Powerball is played in 44 states, Washington, DC, Puerto Rico and the US Virgin Islands.

