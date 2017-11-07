Norway's Olympic team's egg order goes sunny side up when 15,000 get delivered instead of 1500

Norway's Olympic team will be sending back thousands of eggs after a breakfast order went sunny side up.

Source: 1 NEWS

The team thought it was ordering 1500 eggs from a Korean distributor for the Games but a translation mistake caused 15,000 to be delivered instead.

Speaking to Norwegian newspaper Aftenposten, chef Stale Johansen said his team "recieved half a truckload of eggs" and there was "no end to the delivery".