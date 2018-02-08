 

Norway overcoming scourge of plastic with 97 per cent of bottles recycled

It's an increasing problem for the planet – how to reduce and recycle.
news

1
Silver Ferns coach Janine Southby

Silver Ferns axe four for Commonwealth Games in wake of woeful quad series results

2

Lucky Lotto winner comes forward to claim their $20 million prize

3
Four teams from around the world competed in the Hagley Park Polo Tournament.

Mystery as 16 horses die returning to Melbourne from polo tournament in Tasmania

4
More affected berries have been banned from sale today.

Kiwi company recalls frozen berries from supermarkets due to possible 'foreign metal contamination'

5

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

05:00
Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

Ex-NZ Navy sailor who claims she was raped by colleague takes a stand for women’s workplace rights

Hayley Young says she doesn’t want pity but wants change at the highest levels.

01:16
A man's body being unclaimed for seven months has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

Dargaville man's body lies in funeral home for seven months as next of kin cannot be found

The case has prompted the Funeral Directors Association to call for a law change.

03:52
It would help those who don't like ferries, but Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.

'Nice idea but financially I don't think it floats' - why a bridge or tunnel across Cook Strait won't happen

Stephen Selwood of Infrastructure NZ doesn't think it will happen in our lifetime.


01:41
Ten riders were killed in January, sparking police to call for safe driving.

'It's going to kill ya' - January spike in motorcycle deaths on Kiwi roads worries police

A third of those killed on the road last month were on motorbikes.


01:59
The International Energy Authority says power prices in NZ have risen much faster than other countries.

Power prices in the spotlight in major Government review of electricity market

Are New Zealanders paying too much for their power? That's the question a new Government review will ask.


 
