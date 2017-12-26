TODAY |

Northern Territory men circled by crocodile while stuck in tree for two days

AAP
Topics
World
Animals
Australia

Two fishermen thought they would die before being rescued after spending two days stranded up trees in a remote Kakadu river during which time a crocodile circled them.

The Darwin men, aged in their twenties and both boilermakers, were in the middle of a fishing trip on Monday in the South Alligator River when their boat accidentally took on water and began to sink.

They climbed up trees to escape the salty, crocodile-infested water.

They spent the next 48 hours in the trees with no food, water and other supplies including an emergency beacon that had floated away.

Temperatures were mostly 35 degrees-plus and 90 per cent-plus humidity, and they were relentlessly bitten by mosquitoes and sandflies, CareFlight nurse Jayne Sheppard said.

One of the men fell in twice as he became sleepy, giving him bumps and cuts, she said.

"They also said they saw a 3.5-metre crocodile below them, but there was way more around there as the waters are full of crocs in the Top End," Ms Sheppard told reporters.

"You are left alone, no-one knows where you are, two days later you've got no word, now you have got the bugs and then the crocs ... it is a pretty horrific situation."

One of the men told Ms Sheppard they had started to think desperately and negatively and believed they would not be found before they perished.

When their boss realised they were missing and their car was still at a boat ramp, he hired a charter helicopter to search for them.

They let off a fire extinguisher they had salvaged to get the helicopter's attention.

They were rescued on Wednesday and flown to hospital with extreme dehydration after not drinking water for two days and severe insect bites, which Ms Sheppard described as the worst she had ever seen.

"They were quite distressed and relieved at the same time, they were emotional and there were a few tears," she said.

The mens' boss had "gone above and beyond, done an awesome job", she said.

However Ms Sheppard said government-funded CareFlight recommended people ring triple zero in such emergency situations as trained experts can generally find and rescue people most quickly in time-critical situations.

"But either way it's a great outcome for everyone involved."

Crocodile (file picture).
Crocodile (file picture). Source: istock.com
Topics
World
Animals
Australia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Crossing the Cook Strait, the royals talked mental health, conservation and met a cheeky weka on the beach.
Cost of Meghan and Harry's royal tour of New Zealand to the taxpayer revealed
2
Man charged with assaulting woman on busy Auckland road pleads not guilty
3
Preethi Reddy's former boyfriend had taken his own life just hours earlier in a fiery car crash.
Police try and piece together final hours of Sydney dentist's life after she was found in a suitcase
4
Opened pack full of cigarettes closeup
Cigarette giant Marlboro plans to pull smokes from NZ shelves this year
5
The US based company says it aims to stop selling cigarettes in New Zealand but wants tax breaks on smokefree tobacco sticks.
'Stop selling cigarettes' - Ardern 'cynical' over Philip Morris' call for tax break on smoke-free tobacco sticks
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Sydney, Australia - October 26, 2013: The Front window of the Law Courts in Australia, with the coat of arms of Australia.

Man extradited from NZ to Australia pleads not guilty over 2000 cold-case murder
From left, Jonny Bobbitt Jr, Mark D'Amico and Kate McClure.

Phony GoFundMe scheme: Homeless man and woman plead guilty to fraud charges
02:14
Their lawyer said at a news conference today that the Savages haven't spoken to Joycelyn for two years.

Family of 23-year-old woman allege R Kelly holding her captive against her will
Jessica Taylor prays in front of a cross for Jonathan Bowen, 9, at a makeshift memorial for the victims of a tornado in Beauregard, Ala., Wednesday, March 6, 2019. "I have a son his age," said Taylor. "I can't imagine that mother's loss." (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Governor tours Alabama tornado damage, search for victims ends