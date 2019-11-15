TODAY |

Northern Territory cop charged with murder after indigenous teenager shot dead

AAP
A police officer charged with the murder of an indigenous teenager in the Northern Territory has arrived in Canberra.

Zachary Rolfe was released on bail yesterday after being charged with the murder of Kumanjayi Walker in Yuendumu, 300km from Alice Springs.

Mr Rolfe, 28, will plead not guilty and is due to return to face court on December 19.

The Rolfes are well known in Canberra; both of Zachary Rolfe's parents have received Order of Australia medals.

His father, Richard Rolfe, sits on the Australia Day Council, runs the capital's Audi car dealership and sponsors the Canberra Raiders in the NRL.

His mother, Debbie Rolfe, chairs the Canberra Hospital Foundation and is a partner at local law firm Maliganis Edwards Johnson.

Zachary Rolfe, a former army member, received a bravery award from the governor- general after rescuing two tourists during a flood.

Mr Walker died after he was shot in Yuendumu on Saturday, after Mr Rolfe and another officer went to arrest him for breaching a suspended sentence.

Police claim Mr Walker lunged at Mr Rolfe with a weapon, but Mr Walker's family has disputed this.

The fatal shooting has sparked nationwide protests.

The 19-year-old man was shot dead in his home.
