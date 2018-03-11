 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


Northern Queensland residents dealing with clean up after days of heavy rain causes flooding

share

Source:

Associated Press

Residents in northern Queensland are surveying the damage to their homes after days of heavy rain.

Emergency workers have been using boats and helicopters to deliver necessities, including food and medicine, to those who have been stranded.
Source: Associated Press

In the town of Ingham, 1,400 kilometres north of Brisbane, residents are also having to deal with other threats. 

One man claimed to have seen a baby crocodile floating through the submerged streets. 

Emergency worker Roger Bow said he'd heard a bullshark was spotted in town and advised people to "keep out of the water".

Emergency workers have been using boats and helicopters to deliver necessities, including food and medicine, to those who have been stranded.

Meanwhile, other residents were returning to homes that are still under a metre or more of water.


Related

Australia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:15
1
Murphy Taramai sealed the Blues' 38-35 win against the Lions in Johannesburg.

Watch as Blues score last minute winner in miraculous comeback win over Lions for first win of 2018

00:38
2
The cyclone that's battered parts of the Pacific could bring gale force winds and heavy rains.

Cyclone Hola set to bring severe gales and heavy rain to North Island on Monday, so Auckland, Coromandel, BOP - get ready

00:15
3
Les Bleus heaped more pressure on Eddie Jones' men with a 22-16 win in Paris.

France go wild after beating England to hand Ireland Six Nations title

4
Katy Perry talks to Toni Street ahead of her New Zealand tour.

Nun involved in lawsuit with singer Katy Perry over convent sale dies after collapsing in court


5
Kiwi fighting ISIS in Syria.

Meet the ordinary Kiwis fighting ISIS on their home-turf in Syria

404

Error 404

Guru Meditation:

XID: 217948811

Varnish cache server

09:27
The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

Political Showdown: Should fruit and veg be GST exempt? Was Air NZ's Antarctica ad offensive? Nikki Kaye & Michael Wood debate

The MPs battle out the biggest topics from this week.

00:30
Warriors sizzle on attack and show resolve late to record a big season-opening win.

Watch: Perth hoodoo broken! Warriors deliver stunning tries, desperate defence in victory

New look Warriors score six tries to record first victory in Perth after 23 years of trying.

02:11
News that Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un have agreed to meet before may has shocked the political world.

Trump tweets: North Korea deal ''very much in the making'

The US President says "if completed" the deal will be very good for the world.

Solomone Kata of the NZ Warriors, Rabbitohs v Vodafone Warriors, NRL rugby league premiership. Optus Stadium, Perth, Western Australia. 10 March 2018. Copyright Image: Daniel Carson / www.photosport.nz

LIVE: Can the Warriors break Perth hoodoo against Rabbitohs in NRL's opening round?

The Warriors have lost all 10 games they've played in Perth. Can they turn it around tonight? Follow the action live.



 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 