Northern Queensland residents dealing with clean up after days of heavy rain causes flooding

Residents in northern Queensland are surveying the damage to their homes after days of heavy rain.

In the town of Ingham, 1,400 kilometres north of Brisbane, residents are also having to deal with other threats.

One man claimed to have seen a baby crocodile floating through the submerged streets.

Emergency worker Roger Bow said he'd heard a bullshark was spotted in town and advised people to "keep out of the water".

Emergency workers have been using boats and helicopters to deliver necessities, including food and medicine, to those who have been stranded.

Meanwhile, other residents were returning to homes that are still under a metre or more of water.