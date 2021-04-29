Northern Ireland's First Minister to quit amid calls for leadership contest

Northern Ireland’s First Minister is quitting from her role in the face of mounting discontent among her party.

Your playlist will load after this ad

In a statement released this morning, Arlene Foster officially announced she will be stepping down as First Minister at the end of June. Foster also announced at the end of May she will step down as leader of the Democratic Unionist Party.

She said it has been the privilege of her life to serve as First Minister and "to represent my home constituency of Fermanagh/South Tyrone".

"I first entered the Assembly in 2003 and undoubtedly the journey of the last 18 years has been memorable. There are many people who have helped and supported me throughout that period and I will always been grateful for the kindness and support shown to me by them."

Northern Ireland First Minister Arlene Foster to quit role, leadership of Democratic Unionist Party. Source: Associated Press

The announcement comes 24 hours after she played down suggestions her position as party leader was under threat over her handling of Brexit and a decision to abstain in a vote on gay conversion therapy.

"As I prepare to depart the political stage it is my view that if Northern Ireland is to prosper then it will only do so built on the foundations of successful and durable devolution. That will require continued hard work and real determination and courage on all sides.