Northeast of the US hit with severe snowstorm for the second time in a week

Associated Press

For the second time in less than a week, a storm rolled into the Northeast with wet, heavy snow today, grounding flights, closing schools and bringing another round of power outages to a corner of the country still recovering from the previous blast of winter.

The extreme weather has caused widespread disruption.
The nor'easter knocked out electricity to tens of thousands of customers and produced "thundersnow" as it made its way up the coast, with flashes of lightning and booming thunder from the Philadelphia area to New York City. A New Jersey middle school teacher was struck by lightning but survived.

Officials warned of a hazardous evening commute and urged people to stay off the roads.

The National Weather Service issued a winter storm warning into Thursday morning (local time) from the Philadelphia area through most of New England. Forecasters said Pennsylvania, New Jersey and the New York City area could get a foot or more of snow, and Massachusetts 30cm.

More than 2,600 flights across the region - about 1,900 in the New York metro area alone - were cancelled.

It wasn't much better on the ground, with Pennsylvania and New York banning big rigs from some major highways and transit agencies reducing or cancelling service on trains and busses.

