North Queensland residents prepare as strengthening cyclone barrels south

North Queenslanders are battening down the hatches, as an unpredictable tropical cyclone strengthens to a category two and shifts direction a second time.

Cyclone Kimi. Source: Bureau of Meteorology Queensland.

The Bureau of Meteorology said Cyclone Kimi was barrelling south about 175km north of Townsville about 4pm AEST today.

Queensland Fire and Emergency Services issued an emergency alert cyclone warning for Palm Island residents at 4.50pm AEST, with Kimi expected to pass near the island within 24 hours.

"Palm Island residents should prepare now for destructive winds and heavy rain tonight and Tuesday. Please advise family and friends in the area," the alert says.

While gathering strength throughout the day Kimi was expected to start weakening overnight or on Tuesday and maybe not cross the coast.

"But of course, cyclones are unpredictable, so it is still likely she could cross the coast sometime somewhere between Innisfail and Bowen," Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk told reporters.

Whatever Kimi does, forecasters warn the weather system it's likely to pack winds up to 130km/h, with heavy rain and flash flooding possible.

"Considerable uncertainty remains with the future movement of the system and a category two coastal crossing between Hinchinbrook Island and Townsville tonight or on Tuesday remains possible," the bureau said in an alert.

Residents from Innisfail to Bowen, including Townsville, have also been told to prepare for abnormally high tides.

Palaszczuk urged people to listen carefully for updates on where the cyclone moves.



"Everybody in the north ... should be listening to the media reports very, very closely because the bureau will be giving those reports every three hours, and we'll be giving a further update from the state government this afternoon," she said.

