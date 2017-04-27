 

North Korea's ballistic missile launch fails

Source:

Associated Press

North Korea test-fired a mid-range ballistic missile from the western part of its country but the launch apparently failed, South Korea and the United States said today.

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

Source: 1 NEWS

The test will be condemned by outsiders as yet another step in the North's push for a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike the US mainland.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the North fired the unidentified missile from around Pukchang, which is near the capital Pyongyang, but provided no other details.

A US official, speaking on condition of anonymity to discuss sensitive matters, said the missile was likely a medium-range KN-17 ballistic missile. It broke up a couple minutes after the launch and the pieces fell into the Sea of Japan.

A South Korean military official also said without elaborating that the launch was believed to be a failure. 

North Korea routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite United Nations prohibitions, as part of its weapons development. While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer-range North Korean ballistic test.

Today's launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. US President Donald Trump took an initial hard line with Pyongyang and sent a US aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters.

His diplomats are now taking a softer tone.


