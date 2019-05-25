TODAY |

North Korean missile tests violated UN resolutions: US national security adviser

Associated Press
More From
World

US national security adviser John Bolton has called a series of short-range missile tests by North Korea last month a violation of UN Security Council resolutions and says sanctions must be kept in place.

Bolton said Saturday in Tokyo that the US position on the North's denuclearization is consistent and that a repeated pattern of failures to rid North Korea of nuclear weapons should be stopped.

His comment comes a day after North Korea's official media said nuclear negotiations with Washington won't resume unless the US abandons what Pyongyang describes as unilateral disarmament demands.

President Donald Trump arrives in Tokyo later Saturday for a four-day visit largely highlighting close ties with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe.

FILE - In this Feb. 28, 2019, file photo, U.S. President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un take a walk after their first meeting at the Sofitel Legend Metropole Hanoi hotel in Hanoi, Vietnam. North Korea says nuclear negotiations with the United States will never resume unless Washington changes its negotiating tactics. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
North Korea's official media said nuclear negotiations with Washington won't resume unless the US abandons what Pyongyang describes as unilateral disarmament demands. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
New Zealand nurses warn of disease risk from climate change
2
Kane Williamson of New Zealand, Virat Kohli of India, Faf Du Plessis of South Africa, Eoin Morgan of England, Sarfarez Ahmed of Pakistan, Dimuth Karunaratne of Sri Lanka, Gulbadin Naib of Afghanistan, Aaron Finch of Australia, Mashrafe Mortaza of Bangladesh and Jason Holder of West Indies pose for a group shot ahead of the Cricket World Cup.
Kane Williamson and Virat Kohli's World Cup picture sparks social media frenzy
3
Later New Zealand’s Prime Minister attended a high level security meeting with the Five Eyes Intelligence Sharing Alliance.
Jacinda Ardern sent a personal message of thanks to Theresa May after resignation announcement
4
New Zealand money.
IRD dishes out more than $80m in first week of automatic tax refunds
5
Keith Lowe cared for the stolen trees for over 40 years.
Lower Hutt 93-year-old left devastated after bonsai trees he tended to for over 40 years stolen
MORE FROM
World
MORE
00:15
They chanted calling for “climate justice” and waved signs that read “If you don’t act like adults, we will”.

Young climate change activists call for action in Brazil - 'If you don't act like adults, we will'

Donald Trump will attend banquet with the Queen next month
British Prime Minister Theresa May

Theresa May: The prime minister who was defined and defeated by Brexit
00:55
The babies born were a product of a nonsexual reproduction process known as parthenogenesis, or virgin birth.

Anaconda snakes born to virgin mother in Boston