North Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile apparently failed shortly after launch Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third test-fire flop just this month, and a clear message of defiance as a US supercarrier conducts drills in nearby waters.

Source: 1 NEWS

North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned by the United Nations because they're seen as part of the North's push for a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike the US mainland.

The latest test came as US officials pivoted from a hard line to diplomacy at the UN in an effort to address what may be Washington's most pressing foreign policy challenge.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter, "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!"

He did not answer reporters' questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a day trip to Atlanta.

The timing of the North's test was striking: Only hours earlier the UN Security Council held a ministerial meeting on Pyongyang's escalating weapons program. North Korean officials boycotted the meeting, which was chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile flew for several minutes and reached a maximum height of 71 kilometres before it apparently failed.

US officials said that missile spun out of control and crashed into the sea.

The two earlier launches were conducted from an eastern coastal area, but the missile Saturday was fired in the west, from an area near Pukchang, just north of the capital, Pyongyang.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking after a meeting of Japan's National Security Council, said the missile is believed to have traveled about 50 kilometres before falling on an inland part of North Korea.

The North routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite UN prohibitions, as part of its weapons development.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer-range North Korean ballistic test.