 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


North Korean missile test fails hours after UN meeting on nukes

share

Source:

Associated Press

A North Korean mid-range ballistic missile apparently failed shortly after launch Saturday, South Korea and the United States said, the third test-fire flop just this month, and a clear message of defiance as a US supercarrier conducts drills in nearby waters.

A military commander says the move is to bring North Korea leader Kim Jong-Un "to his senses and not his knees".

Source: 1 NEWS

North Korean ballistic missile tests are banned by the United Nations because they're seen as part of the North's push for a nuclear-tipped missile that can strike the US mainland.

The latest test came as US officials pivoted from a hard line to diplomacy at the UN in an effort to address what may be Washington's most pressing foreign policy challenge.

President Donald Trump said on Twitter, "North Korea disrespected the wishes of China & its highly respected President when it launched, though unsuccessfully, a missile today. Bad!"

He did not answer reporters' questions about the missile launch upon returning to the White House from a day trip to Atlanta.

The timing of the North's test was striking: Only hours earlier the UN Security Council held a ministerial meeting on Pyongyang's escalating weapons program. North Korean officials boycotted the meeting, which was chaired by US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile flew for several minutes and reached a maximum height of 71 kilometres before it apparently failed.

US officials said that missile spun out of control and crashed into the sea.

The two earlier launches were conducted from an eastern coastal area, but the missile Saturday was fired in the west, from an area near Pukchang, just north of the capital, Pyongyang.

Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, speaking after a meeting of Japan's National Security Council, said the missile is believed to have traveled about 50 kilometres before falling on an inland part of North Korea.

The North routinely test-fires a variety of ballistic missiles, despite UN prohibitions, as part of its weapons development.

While shorter-range missiles are somewhat routine, there is strong outside worry about each longer-range North Korean ballistic test.

Saturday's launch comes at a point of particularly high tension. Trump has sent a nuclear-powered submarine and the USS Carl Vinson aircraft supercarrier to Korean waters, and North Korea this week conducted large-scale, live-fire exercises on its eastern coast.

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:30
1
Jamie-Jerry Taulagi might not have missed much of the game, but this cheap shot is bound to have severe repercussions.

Watch: RED! Disgustingly thuggish act sees Sunwolves sub sent off for deliberate shoulder to head after whistle had blown

00:47
2
Luke 'the Jedi' Jumeau says being offered a UFC contract is the pinnacle of a MMA fighter’s career.

'This is the All Blacks for me' – Meet the Kiwi MMA fighter pumped to finally make his UFC debut in Auckland

02:19
3
The Chinese Government has released a list of people most wanted for corruption.

Four of China's 'most wanted' residing in Auckland

02:37
4
China is calling for calm and restraint, saying tensions on the peninsula have reached a critical point.

'Major, major' conflict with North Korea possible, says Trump

00:29
5
The Sunwolves, Chiefs players and fans saw Lowe looking inside and thought the pass headed there. Luckily, McKenzie knows better.

As it happened: McKenzie's brilliance the difference as Chiefs survive surging second half from Sunwolves in Hamilton

Celebrity models who planned to attend the Fyre Festival

Celeb-studded 'once in a lifetime' Fyre festival turns out to be a massive flop

The Bahama's festival was cancelled at the last minute after attendees had spent thousands on tickets and travel.

01:00
The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

Carpool Karaoke: Broncos edition - Sam Thaiday leads Brisbane teammates in Celine Dion inspired sing-along

The Broncos back-rower clearly has plans for the stage when he's done with the NRL.

00:40
Tuker Muarry was working an average shift at a takeaway in Kansas City when a man walked in and demanded money.

Watch: US cashier keeps his cool as man robs him at gunpoint

The cashier was working at a takeaway in Kansas City when the armed man confronted him.


Woman's body, 83 found in Whakatane River

Police discovered the body after responding to reports of someone seen in the water around midday yesterday.


Woman dies after being struck by car in Gisborne

The young woman was taken to Waikato Hospital where she died this morning.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ