North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

Source:  Associated Press

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health.

The leader of the secretive nation wasn't seen at annual celebrations for his grandfather last week, sparking speculation. Source: 1 NEWS

The Korean Central News Agency said this morning that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Political scientist Robert Kelly says it’s not surprising given Kim smokes and is morbidly obese. Source: Associated Press

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.

South Korea's government had downplayed rumours and unconfirmed reports that Kim was in poor health following a medical procedure, saying it had detected no unusual activity in the North.

