North Korean leader Kim Jong Un appears in public amid health rumors

North Korean state media says leader Kim Jong Un has made his first public appearance in 20 days amid rumours about his health.

Your playlist will load after this ad

The Korean Central News Agency said this morning that he attended a ceremony marking the completion of a fertiliser factory in Suncheon, near the capital of Pyongyang, with other senior officials, including his sister, Kim Yo Jong.

Photos from the ceremony weren’t immediately released.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Kim Jong Un had been last seen during a ruling party meeting on April 11 to discuss coronavirus prevention. Speculation about his health swirled after he missed the April 15 celebration of the birthday of his late grandfather and state founder, Kim Il Sung, the country’s most important holiday.