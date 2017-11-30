North Korean government release images of missile launch

Photos have been released by the North Korean government showing the country's launch yesterday of an intercontinental ballistic missile.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un can be seen in some of the photographs inspecting the missile test which some observers believe could reach Washington and the entire US Eastern Seaboard.

According to South Korea's military the missile was launched from an area North of Pyongyang with an altitude of around 4,500 km and flew 960km.

The missile launch yesterday has been called a "serious threat" towards global peace by South Korean President Moon Jae-in.