TODAY |

North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un likely ill given health history, says expert

Source:  Associated Press

An expert on North Korea said he believes the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, has a health problem. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Political scientist Robert Kelly says it’s not surprising given Kim smokes and is morbidly obese. Source: Associated Press

Robert Kelly, political scientist at South Korea's Busan National University, spoke amid growing speculation about Kim's medical condition. 

He said "there's probably something wrong with him" given North Korea and China's silence and Kim's history of morbid obesity, gout and smoking.

Rumours had been circulating about Kim's health after a train, likely belonging to him, was seen parked at his compound on the country’s east coast for nearly a week.

April 23 satellite image of Leadership Railway Station in Wonsan provided by Planet Labs and annotated by 38 North, a website specialising in North Korea studies. Source: Associated Press

Mr Kelly said if Kim was dead, the world probably wouldn't hear about it for weeks as the hermit kingdom figured out who was in charge. 

He said the issue of succession could be "tricky".

"He has children, we think, but they are almost certainly too young to take over.

"And then the question becomes whether his sister [Kim Yo Jong] could take over... the problem is there that North Korea is pretty reactionary quite honestly when it comes to gender norms.

"There is a lot of discussion about whether or not the old guard in North Korea would accept the ascension of a female," Mr Kelly said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his sister Kim Yo Jong. Source: Associated Press

However, because she is a blood relative of Kim, "she's the obvious choice", he said, given the Kims' cult of personality in North Korea.

World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:15
'I will not risk the gains we made' - Alert Level 3 may be extended beyond two weeks, says Jacinda Ardern
2
Dr Ashley Bloomfield initially lost for words when asked about Trump's disinfectant comments
3
Go behind-the-scenes as McDonald's outlet prepares for reopening and a new way of serving customers
4
What food and drink outlets will start doing business tomorrow under Alert Level 3?
5
Police say up to 100 vehicles stolen from Jucy car rental company yard in Auckland
MORE FROM
World
MORE
02:49

Australian authorities monitor beaches after Sydneysiders flaunt lockdown rules
00:36

South Australian police officer dies in crash, less than one week after four killed in horror Melbourne freeway incident
00:33

People party on Paris street despite France's Covid-19 lockdown

Poison control centres in US see spike in calls after Trump suggested disinfectant could cure Covid-19