North Korean dictator Kim Jong Un likely ill given health history, says expert

An expert on North Korea said he believes the country's leader, Kim Jong Un, has a health problem.

Robert Kelly, political scientist at South Korea's Busan National University, spoke amid growing speculation about Kim's medical condition.

He said "there's probably something wrong with him" given North Korea and China's silence and Kim's history of morbid obesity, gout and smoking.

Rumours had been circulating about Kim's health after a train, likely belonging to him, was seen parked at his compound on the country’s east coast for nearly a week.

April 23 satellite image of Leadership Railway Station in Wonsan provided by Planet Labs and annotated by 38 North, a website specialising in North Korea studies. Source: Associated Press

Mr Kelly said if Kim was dead, the world probably wouldn't hear about it for weeks as the hermit kingdom figured out who was in charge.

He said the issue of succession could be "tricky".

"He has children, we think, but they are almost certainly too young to take over.

"And then the question becomes whether his sister [Kim Yo Jong] could take over... the problem is there that North Korea is pretty reactionary quite honestly when it comes to gender norms.

"There is a lot of discussion about whether or not the old guard in North Korea would accept the ascension of a female," Mr Kelly said.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un with his sister Kim Yo Jong. Source: Associated Press