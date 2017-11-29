North Korean ballistic missile lands in Sea of Japan

Japanese officials say North Korean missile may have landed inside the country's exclusive economic zone in Sea of Japan.

North Korea abruptly ended a 10-week pause in its weapons testing this morning by launching an unidentified missile into the sea, South Korean, Japanese and US officials said, in a move that shuts the door for now on the possibility of a diplomatic opening.

Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff said the US and South Korean militaries were analysing the launch data from the missile, which was fired from an area in Pyongsong, a city close to North Korea's capital.

In response, it said South Korea conducted a "precision-strike" drill, without elaborating.

The launch is North Korea's first since it fired an intermediate range missile over Japan on September 15, and appeared to shatter chances that the hiatus could lead to renewed diplomacy over the reclusive country's nuclear program. US officials have sporadically floated the idea of direct talks with North Korea if it maintained restraint.

A week ago, the Trump administration declared North Korea a state sponsor of terrorism, further straining ties between governments that are still technically at war.

Washington also imposed new sanctions on North Korean shipping firms and Chinese trading companies dealing with the North.