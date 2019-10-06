TODAY |

North Korea urges US to act 'wisely', accuses officials of hostility as nuclear negotiations falter

North Korea has accused US officials of maintaining hostility against Pyongyang despite a "special" relationship between leader Kim Jong Un and President Donald Trump and urged Washington to act "wisely" through the end of the year.

The statement issued by Foreign Ministry adviser Kim Kye Gwan on Thursday was clearly referring to an end-of-year deadline set by Kim Jong Un for the Trump administration to offer mutually acceptable terms for a deal to salvage their diplomacy.

Nuclear negotiations between Washington and Pyongyang have faltered after the collapse of a February summit between Kim Jong Un and Trump over disagreements in exchanging sanctions relief and disarmament.

The countries resumed working-level discussion in Sweden earlier this month, but the talks broke down amid acrimony.

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarised Zone in June. Source: Associated Press
