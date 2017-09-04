 

North Korea threatens H-bomb test in Pacific Ocean

South Korean media report North Korea's top diplomat says his country may test a hydrogen bomb in the Pacific Ocean to fulfill leader Kim Jong Un's vow to take the "highest-level" action against the United States.

South Korea's Yonhap news agency reports that Ri told reporters in New York that a response "could be the most powerful detonation of an H-bomb in the Pacific."

Ri reportedly added that "We have no idea about what actions could be taken as it will be ordered by leader Kim Jong Un."

Such a test would be considered a major provocation by Washington and its allies.

Foreign Minister Ri Yong Ho comments today on the sidelines of a United Nations gathering followed an extraordinary direct statement by Kim Jong Un in response to President Donald Trump's threat to "totally destroy" the North.

Kim Jong Un shot back at Mr Trump by saying: "Whatever Trump might have expected, he will face results beyond his expectation.

"I will surely and definitely tame the mentally deranged US dotard with fire."

