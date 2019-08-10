TODAY |

North Korea test-fires missiles after US, South Korea drills end

Associated Press
North Korea fired two suspected short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast on Saturday in the seventh weapons launch in a month, South Korea's military said, a day after it vowed to remain America's biggest threat in protest of US-led sanctions on the country.

The North had been expected to halt weapons tests because the 10-day US-South Korean drills, which it views as an invasion rehearsal, ended earlier this week.

President Donald Trump downplayed the latest launch.

"Kim Jong Un has been, you know, pretty straight with me. ... He likes testing missiles but we never restricted short-range missiles. We'll see what happens," Trump told reporters outside the White House today.

Today's launches were made from northeastern South Hamgyong province, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They flew about 380 kilometres (236 miles) at the maximum altitude of 97 kilometres (60 miles), the military said.

The Japanese government said the suspected missiles caused no damage and did not land in its territorial waters.

South Korea's National Security Council expressed strong concern about the launches and urged North Korea to stop acts that raise military tensions.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un watches a missile test in North Korea on July 25, 2019. Source: Associated Press
