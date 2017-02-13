 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump

share

Source:

Associated Press

In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea appeared to fire a ballistic missile overnight in what would be its first such test of the year.

The missile flew towards the Sea of Japan, as Japan's President was meeting Donald Trump.
Source: Breakfast

After receiving word of the launch, Mr Trump stood at his south Florida estate with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who called the move "intolerable."

There was no immediate confirmation on the launch from the North, which had warned recently that it was ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US Strategic Command, however, said it detected and tracked what it assessed to be a medium- or intermediate-range missile.

North Korean media are often slow to announce such launches, if they announce them at all.

The launch was one of North Korea's longest to date.
Source: 1 NEWS

As of this morning, there had been no official announcement and most North Koreans went about their day with no inkling that the launch was major international news.

The reports of the launch came as Mr Trump was hosting Mr Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il.

Japan condemns test as 'absolutely intolerable'

Appearing with Trump at a news conference at Trump's estate, Abe condemned the missile launch as "absolutely intolerable."

Abe read a brief statement in which he called on the North to comply fully with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr Trump followed Mr Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 per cent."

Stephen Miller, Mr Trump's chief policy adviser, said Mr Trump and Mr Abe had displayed "an important show of solidarity" between their nations.

"The message we're sending to the world right now is a message of strength and solidarity; we stand with Japan and we stand with our allies in the region to address the North Korean menace," Miller said during an interview Sunday with ABC's "This Week."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from around Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, which is where South Korean officials have said the North test-launched its powerful midrange Musudan missile on October 15 and 20.

The military in Seoul said that the missile flew about 500 kilometres. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that while determinations were still being made, it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.

The missile splashed down into the sea between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, according to the US Strategic Command. Japanese Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga told reporters that the missile did not hit Japanese territorial seas.

Related

North America

Asia

00:35
It's the first time the isolated state has flexed its military muscles since Donald Trump took office as US President.

Pentagon confirms North Korea missile test
00:17
The launch was one of North Korea's lonest to date.

North Korea fires ballistic missiles into Japanese waters
The North Korean leader told the worker's party congress he will only use nuclear weapons if they are attacked first.

North Korea botches another missile launch, South Korean news agency claims

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

01:03
1
This was one moving moment. Selfless volunteers at Golden Bay got together in solidarity to try to stop a pod at sea from coming back in.

Watch: Hundreds join hands in Golden Bay to form human chain to stop pod from returning to shore

00:10
2
Chiefs captain Messam was sent flying after this massive effort from young Taniela Tupou.

Watch: Liam Messam, say hello to my shoulder! Rampaging Tongan Thor gets fortnight off for brutal head hit


00:16
3
The Chiefs overcame the Crusaders 12-5, dedicating the win to Lauaki, who passed away earlier in the day.

Watch: The emotional moment Chiefs claim Brisbane Tens for Sione Lauaki

00:28
4
Joseph Millar finished just 0.16 seconds behind the Olympic Champion at the Nitro Series in Melbourne.

Video: Kiwi sprinter gives Usain Bolt a run for his money in 150m race

5
Arachnaphobic passengers on a crowded Melbourne train avoided these six seats that were taken up by a large spider.

Massive spider takes over six seats on busy Melbourne train but passengers too scared to get up close for photo

01:27
After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.

Good news! No new whale strandings reported on Farewell Spit, Project Jonah scaling back operation

After days of misery in Golden Bay, it appears the worst of the mass stranding may be over.


00:16
Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.

Flashback: Blockbuster Sione Lauaki sends Richie McCaw flying with unstoppable fend to the face

Even rugby legends felt the wrath of the bruising former All Blacks and Chiefs loosie when he was given space to run.


01:19
The new Prime Minister happily attended yesterday's Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

'I'm not going to get into a theological debate' - Jack Tame grills PM on changing views on gay marriage

Bill English happily attended Big Gay Out, but previously voted against same-sex marriage.

02:13
Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.

'I'll be scarred for life' - brave Kiwi opens up on abuse he suffered while in state care

Keith Wiffin is one of thousands of vulnerable New Zealanders who was abused while in state care, as calls increase for an inquiry.


00:27
Mehpara Khan and her two friends went to use public toilets in Huntly, when a woman started abusing them.

Watch: 'You don't have the right to be here, you Muslim' - woman's disgusting racist attack on women wearing hijabs in Huntly

Mehpara Khan and her two friends were in Huntly yesterday when a woman started hurling abuse at them.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ