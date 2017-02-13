North Korea test-fires missile, apparently challenging Trump

In an implicit challenge to President Donald Trump, North Korea appeared to fire a ballistic missile overnight in what would be its first such test of the year.

After receiving word of the launch, Mr Trump stood at his south Florida estate with Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, who called the move "intolerable."

There was no immediate confirmation on the launch from the North, which had warned recently that it was ready to test its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

The US Strategic Command, however, said it detected and tracked what it assessed to be a medium- or intermediate-range missile.

North Korean media are often slow to announce such launches, if they announce them at all.

As of this morning, there had been no official announcement and most North Koreans went about their day with no inkling that the launch was major international news.

The reports of the launch came as Mr Trump was hosting Mr Abe and just days before the North is to mark the birthday of leader Kim Jong Un's late father, Kim Jong Il.

Japan condemns test as 'absolutely intolerable'

Appearing with Trump at a news conference at Trump's estate, Abe condemned the missile launch as "absolutely intolerable."

Abe read a brief statement in which he called on the North to comply fully with relevant UN Security Council resolutions.

Mr Trump followed Mr Abe with even fewer words, saying in part: "I just want everybody to understand and fully know that the United States of America stands behind Japan, its great ally, 100 per cent."

Stephen Miller, Mr Trump's chief policy adviser, said Mr Trump and Mr Abe had displayed "an important show of solidarity" between their nations.

"The message we're sending to the world right now is a message of strength and solidarity; we stand with Japan and we stand with our allies in the region to address the North Korean menace," Miller said during an interview Sunday with ABC's "This Week."

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said in a statement that the missile was fired from around Banghyon, North Pyongan Province, which is where South Korean officials have said the North test-launched its powerful midrange Musudan missile on October 15 and 20.

The military in Seoul said that the missile flew about 500 kilometres. South Korea's Yonhap News Agency reported that while determinations were still being made, it was not believed to be an intercontinental ballistic missile.