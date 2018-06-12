North Korea steps up production of fuel for nuclear weapons: report

North Korea has stepped up its production of fuel for nuclear weapons at multiple secret sites in recent months, US broadcaster NBC news reports, citing information it received from US officials based on intelligence assessments.

North Korea leader Kim Jong Un and US President Donald Trump stand together at the Capella resort on Sentosa Island. Source: Associated Press

The information would contradict US President Donald Trump who has said North Korea no longer represents a nuclear threat.

"Everybody can now feel much safer than the day I took office. There is no longer a Nuclear Threat from North Korea," read part of a tweet from Trump after he returned to the US from a summit in Singapore with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un.

Experts have been divided on the summit, with some saying that a dialogue between the two countries is worth the effort while others have warned the US would gain little, and there was no sign the North Koreans would give up nuclear weapons as part of these talks.

Trump has repeatedly hailed his meeting in Singapore and is keen to show a foreign policy win.

"There is absolutely unequivocal evidence that they are trying to deceive the US," one official was quoted by NBC as saying in the report published in the early hours of Saturday.