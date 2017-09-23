North Korea says Trump's 'rocket man' insult makes attack on US inevitable

North Korea's foreign minister told world leaders today that US President Donald Trump's insult calling leader Kim Jong Un "rocket man" makes "our rocket's visit to the entire US mainland inevitable all the more."

Ri Yong Ho called the American president "a mentally deranged person full of megalomania and complacency" with his finger on the "nuclear button."

And he said Trump's "reckless and violent words" had provoked "the supreme dignity" of North Korea and "rendered this sacred UN arena tainted."

Ri's highly anticipated speech to the General Assembly's annual ministerial meeting fuelled the fiery rhetoric between the US Republican president and North Korea's young leader.

Trump threatened in his speech to the 193-member world body on Wednesday to "totally destroy" North Korea if forced to defend the US or its allies.

Kim, in an unusual direct statement to the world, responded pledging to take "highest-level" action against the United States.

"None other than Trump himself is on a suicide mission," Ri told the assembly today. "In case innocent lives of the US are lost because of this suicide attack, Trump will be held totally responsible."