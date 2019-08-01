TODAY |

North Korea says it tested crucial new rocket launch system

Associated Press
North Korea said today leader Kim Jong Un supervised the first test firing of a new multiple rocket launcher system that could potentially enhance its ability to strike targets in South Korea and US military bases there.

The report by North Korea's official Korean Central News Agency differed from the assessment by South Korea's military, which had concluded yesterday's launches were of two short-range ballistic missiles.

The launches from the eastern coastal town of Wonsan were North Korea's second weapons test in less than a week and were seen as a move to keep up pressure on Washington and Seoul amid a stalemate in nuclear negotiations.

Pyongyang has also expressed anger over planned US-South Korea military drills.

KCNA said Kim expressed satisfaction over the test firing and said the newly developed rocket system would soon serve a "main role" in his military's land combat operations and create an "inescapable distress to the forces becoming a fat target of the weapon."

The report didn't directly mention the United States or South Korea, but experts say the rocket system, along with new short-range missiles the North tested last week, could potentially pose a serious threat to South Korea's defense.

North Korea places thousands of rocket launchers and artillery pieces near its border with South Korea, and its perceived ability to quickly devastate the Seoul metropolitan area, where about half of South Koreans live, has been a central part of its strategy to deter military action from its rivals.

KCNA provided no specific descriptions of how the "large-caliber multiple launch guided rocket system" performed, but said the test confirmed the system's "combat effectiveness."

North Korean state TV released still photos that showed Kim, smiling and equipped with binoculars, watching the launches from a viewing deck and a rocket soaring out of what appeared to be a launcher installed on a truck.

The network obscured the images of the launcher and vehicle, apparently to limit outside analysis of the system.

Visitors watch the North Korean side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. South Korea's military said North Korea conducted its second weapons test in less than a week Wednesday, firing two short-range ballistic missiles off its east coast in a move observers say could be aimed at boosting pressure on the United States as the rivals struggle to set up fresh nuclear talks.(AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)
Visitors watch the North Korean side at the Imjingak Pavilion in Paju, near the border with North Korea, South Korea, Wednesday, July 31, 2019. Source: Associated Press
