North Korea says submarine-launched missile test succeeded

Associated Press
North Korea says its test-firing of a new submarine-launched ballistic missile in the waters off its east coast was successful.

The test-firing yesterday was North Korea’s first of a submarine-launched missile in three years, which occurred ahead of a restart of nuclear negotiations between North Korea and the United States this weekend.

The report didn’t elaborate on whether the missile was fired from a submarine, a barge or other underwater launch platform.

The Korean Central News Agency says the test of the Pukguksong-3 missile “ushered in a new phase in containing the outside forces' threat to” North Korea.

An underwater-launched missile lifts off in the waters off North Korea's eastern coastal town of Wonsan. Source: Associated Press

KCNA said today the missile was launched in a vertical mode and that its test had no adverse impact on the security of neighbouring countries.

North Korea fired a ballistic missile from the sea yesterday. Source: Associated Press
