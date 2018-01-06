 

North Korea says bombshell book 'foretells Trump's political demise'

North Korea has found good material to attack President Donald Trump: Michael Wolff's bombshell new book, Fire and Fury.

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore in Richmond, Va., Friday, Jan. 5, 2018. The new book on President Donald Trump is drawn from what he said was regular access to the West Wing and more than 200 interviews, including some three hours with Trump himself. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

A stack of reserved "Fire and Fury" books by writer Michael Wolff sit on a shelf in a bookstore.

Source: Associated Press

The North's main Rodong Sinmun newspaper said yesterday the book's sales reflect what it calls "rapidly surging anti-Trump sentiments in the international community".

It says the book's popularity "foretells Trump's political demise".

Last summer, Trump threatened to unleash "fire and fury like the world has never seen," triggering a furious response from the North.

The White House reportedly tried to take legal action against the book, titled Fire and Fury: Inside The Trump White House by Michael Wolff.
Source: Associated Press

Mr Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un have since traded bombastic threats of war and crude insults against each other.

Mr Trump called Kim a "Rocket Man" on a "suicide mission." Kim called the American president "the mentally deranged US dotard."

However, the current US President does not think she'll run.
Source: Reuters

