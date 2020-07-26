North Korea reports first suspected Covid-19 case, blames defector illegally crossing border from South

North Korea says it has placed the city of Kaesong near the border with South Korea under lockdown over coronavirus concerns.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un. Source: Associated Press

The North’s Korean Central News Agency reported today that the measure was taken yesterday after it found a person with suspected Covid-19 symptoms in the city.

It says the person is a runaway who had fled to South Korea years ago before illegally crossing the border into the North earlier in July.

If that person is officially declared a virus patient, the person would be the North’s first confirmed coronavirus case. North Korea has steadfastly said it has no single virus case on its territory, a claim questioned by outside experts.

During an emergency Politburo meeting yesterday, Kim also declared a state of emergency in the Kaesong area, KCNA said.

It quoted Kim as saying that there was “a critical situation in which the vicious virus could be said to have entered the country”.

Kim said he took “the preemptive measure of totally blocking Kaesong City and isolating each district and region from the other within July 24 afternoon just after receiving the report on it”, according to KCNA.

Describing its anti-virus efforts as a “matter of national existence" North Korea earlier this year shut down nearly all cross-border traffic, banned foreign tourists and mobilised health workers to quarantine anyone with symptoms.