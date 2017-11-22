 

North Korea reportedly changes all border guards after dramatic dash to freedom by defector

Source:

AAP

North Korea is believed to have replaced all border security guards following the defection of one of its soldiers to the south via a jointly controlled area at the tense border, an intelligence source says.

North Korean soldiers fired about 40 rounds at the defector, who remains hospitalised after two rounds of surgery.
Source: UN Command

The North Korean soldier was shot and wounded by his colleagues on November 13 while crossing the heavily guarded inter-Korean border to defect.

The replacement seems to be a response to their failure to foil his escape.

"Signs were detected that North Korea has replaced all border security officials following the defection," the source said today.

"Given this situation, commanders of the responsible military unit and senior officers might have undergone punishment."

It was a rare defection through the Joint Security Area in the Demilitarized Zone that bisects the two Koreas, where South and North Korean forces stand face-to-face.

The intelligence source also said that North Korea appears to have temporarily closed the so-called 72-hour bridge, over which the defector drove a jeep at high speed to reach the northern side of the JSA.

The source added that the North is apparently tightening its screening of forces coming in and out of the DMZ.

