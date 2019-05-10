TODAY |

North Korea releases images of latest missile tests

Associated Press
More From
World
Asia

The US and South Korean militaries evaluated the two projectiles North Korea flew yesterday as short-range missiles, a South Korean military official said today.

The weapons flew 420 kilometres and 270 kilometres , respectively, on an apogee of 45 to 50 kilometres, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defence Ministry.

The launches were seen as Pyongyang's possible warning toward Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations as they continue to struggle with mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

This Thursday, May 9, 2019, photo provided Friday, May 10, 2019, by the North Korean government shows a North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korean officials said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Test of military weapon systems in North Korea. Source: Associated Press

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said today that leader Kim Jong Un helped guide the weapons tests yesterday and learned about "various long-range strike means," but the statement from the propaganda services didn't specify the type of missiles fired.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos that showed Kim, equipped with binoculars and smiling widely, observing the firing of rocket artillery and what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile fired from a launch vehicle.

This photo provided Friday, May 10, 2019, by the North Korean government shows North Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korean officials said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, observing a military test in North Korea on Thursday, May 9, 2019,. Source: Associated Press

Experts say the missile was identical to the one the North launched on Saturday, which appeared to be a solid-fuel missile modelled after Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile system.

The Rodong Sinmun photos showed the North used a tracked launch vehicle yesterday, unlike Saturday when it used a wheeled vehicle.

Some analysts say that the new missile would be potentially capable of delivering warheads and striking targets within the entire Korean Peninsula, considering the range and capabilities of the Iskander and North Korea's recent advancements in missile technology.

This , photo provided Friday, May 10, 2019, by the North Korean government shows aNorth Korea fired two suspected short-range missiles toward the sea on Thursday, South Korean officials said, its second weapons launch in five days and a possible warning that nuclear disarmament talks with Washington could be in danger. Independent journalists were not given access to cover the event depicted in this image distributed by the North Korean government. The content of this image is as provided and cannot be independently verified. Korean language watermark on image as provided by source reads: "KCNA" which is the abbreviation for Korean Central News Agency. (Korean Central News Agency/Korea News Service via AP)
Launched projectile in a military test in North Korea on Thursday, May 9, 2019. Source: Associated Press
More From
World
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:34
The Chorus workers denied dumping the rubbish when confronted, but the company has said their actions were unacceptable.
Chorus workers filmed dumping rubbish onto side of Hawke's Bay road
2
Britain TV host Piers Morgan slams royal couple over baby name Archie Harrison
3
Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured
Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
4
The PM says the vote is a “deeply personal” one and she doesn’t know which way the final decision will go.
Australia ranks NZ Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern as most 'believable' politician
5
Anna Sorokin, sentenced to four to 12 years prison for swindling $275,000 via fake identity as socialite
Fake socialite who swindled $400k from friends jailed for up to 12 years
MORE FROM
World
MORE
Shockingly large arsenal haul in Bel Air mansion as 1,000 guns captured

Tip leads to seizure of more than 1,000 guns from Los Angeles mansion
A kitten, aged six to eight weeks, looks upward.

Queensland man handed suspended jail sentence for killing five of his ex-girlfriends cats

Melbourne cafe ordered to pay Instagram influencer more than $1600 after contract 'turns sour'
The former US soldier and world-famous whistleblower has landed in New Zealand for a speaking engagement.

Chelsea Manning released from jail after being held for refusing to testify to grand jury