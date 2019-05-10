North Korea releases images of latest missile tests

The US and South Korean militaries evaluated the two projectiles North Korea flew yesterday as short-range missiles, a South Korean military official said today.

The weapons flew 420 kilometres and 270 kilometres , respectively, on an apogee of 45 to 50 kilometres, according to Seoul's Joint Chiefs of Staff and Defence Ministry.

The launches were seen as Pyongyang's possible warning toward Washington over deadlocked nuclear negotiations as they continue to struggle with mismatched demands in sanctions relief and disarmament.

Test of military weapon systems in North Korea. Source: Associated Press

North Korea's state-run Korean Central News Agency said today that leader Kim Jong Un helped guide the weapons tests yesterday and learned about "various long-range strike means," but the statement from the propaganda services didn't specify the type of missiles fired.

Pyongyang's official Rodong Sinmun newspaper published photos that showed Kim, equipped with binoculars and smiling widely, observing the firing of rocket artillery and what appeared to be a short-range ballistic missile fired from a launch vehicle.

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, observing a military test in North Korea on Thursday, May 9, 2019,. Source: Associated Press

Experts say the missile was identical to the one the North launched on Saturday, which appeared to be a solid-fuel missile modelled after Russia's Iskander short-range ballistic missile system.

The Rodong Sinmun photos showed the North used a tracked launch vehicle yesterday, unlike Saturday when it used a wheeled vehicle.