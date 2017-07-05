 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


North Korea reaching 'dangerous new phase' after rogue state launches first intercontinental ballistic missile

share

Source:

Associated Press

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd fears the world is entering a dangerous new phase in dealing with North Korea after the rogue state launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kevin Rudd addresses press conference.

Source: 1 NEWS

The missile - which could reach Darwin or Cairns - was fired on Independence Day in the United States, and while the Chinese and Russian presidents met in Moscow before a global economic summit.

"This is right up there in the league of provocative activity," Mr Rudd told ABC radio today.

Pyongyang says its latest missile has the range to hit the US.
Source: Associated Press

"We are entering into a dangerous new phase on the North Korea question."

Foreign Australian Minister Julie Bishop believes all options must be on the table to deal with North Korea, which is defying international condemnation of its missile programme. 

"This is a serious escalation of North Korea's ability to threaten nations even further afield than its immediate region," Ms Bishop told Sky News from Grenada in the Caribbean on Wednesday.

"The concern is now that North Korea will master the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on such a weapon."

Ms Bishop again called on China - North Korea's closest ally and economic lifeline - to act before the United Nations security council meets again to discuss the issue.

"The regime must get a global message that its behaviour is unacceptable," she said.

The US government has said "all" options are on the table to deal with North Korea and Ms Bishop said that includes military options.

"Of course, there would have to be a risk assessment of that," she said.

"It would mean assured destruction of North Korea if it were to be so provocative and foolhardy as to seek to dump a nuclear payload on the United States."

Ms Bishop said the US will work with coalition partners, including Australia, on any response.

"All options have to be considered to ensure that we can keep our region safe," she added.

Mr Rudd believes the US may have already determined China is unwilling or incapable of flexing its economic muscle over North Korea to pull the rogue state into line, fearing the stand off could trigger a trade war.

"It all heads in a very bad, spiralling direction," he said.

"The implications for Australia - and for Prime Minister Turnbull as he heads to Germany for the G20 Summit - is to argue passionate in favour of keeping the open arteries of trade functioning around the world in these difficult and challenging times."

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

02:59
1
The iconic Maori tune has recently been used as a rallying cry for the All Blacks during the Lions tour.

Watch: Daughter of Tutira Mai Nga Iwi composer says we've been singing the song wrong for over 50 years

00:38
2
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

3
Travellers wait in long queues at Auckland International Airport as a system failure causes check-in delays.

People driving to Auckland Airport warned to expect delays

00:29
4
Sagan's 2017 Tour de France campaign is over' with an UCI official saying his actions "endangered several riders."

World champ Peter Sagan booted from Tour de France for brutally elbowing rival, causing horrific crash

00:30
5
Burgess said on Fox Sports NRL 360 show that SBW "messed up, penalty, move on."

'Move on' - Rabbitohs star Sam Burgess jumps to defence of Sonny Bill Williams and rugby league


04:26
A recent survey revealed New Zealand is the second-worst country for workplace bullying.

Workplace bullying causes some Kiwis to suffer mental health issues

Just under a decade ago, New Zealand was ranked as having the second-worst rate of workplace bullying in the world.


00:38
1 NEWS NOW will have live coverage from Emirates Team New Zealand's Auckland homecoming parade.

Kiwis to wait even longer for America's Cup after plane delayed

New Zealanders are ready to welcome the team and cup home.

01:37
Judge Andrew Becroft remains confident, however, that attitudes are changing after the introduction of the anti-smacking law a decade ago.

'We all know there are better ways to discipline kids' - Children's Commissioner optimistic anti-smacking law works

Judge Becroft is confident attitudes are changing.

06:58
Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.

'A lot of people in our country decided what we were doing with cannabis was a failure'

Anne McLellan, Canada's ex deputy PM, explains why the country is liberalising its drug laws.


02:08
The warning comes with the release of a report by the Chief Censor.

Portrayal of sexual violence in media is having a negative effect on Kiwi teenagers - Chief Censor's report

Most teens surveyed said their parents were unaware of what they were watching.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ