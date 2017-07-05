North Korea reaching 'dangerous new phase' after rogue state launches first intercontinental ballistic missile

Former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd fears the world is entering a dangerous new phase in dealing with North Korea after the rogue state launched its first intercontinental ballistic missile.

Kevin Rudd addresses press conference. Source: 1 NEWS

The missile - which could reach Darwin or Cairns - was fired on Independence Day in the United States, and while the Chinese and Russian presidents met in Moscow before a global economic summit.

"This is right up there in the league of provocative activity," Mr Rudd told ABC radio today.

"We are entering into a dangerous new phase on the North Korea question."

Foreign Australian Minister Julie Bishop believes all options must be on the table to deal with North Korea, which is defying international condemnation of its missile programme.

"This is a serious escalation of North Korea's ability to threaten nations even further afield than its immediate region," Ms Bishop told Sky News from Grenada in the Caribbean on Wednesday.

"The concern is now that North Korea will master the technology to mount a nuclear warhead on such a weapon."

Ms Bishop again called on China - North Korea's closest ally and economic lifeline - to act before the United Nations security council meets again to discuss the issue.

"The regime must get a global message that its behaviour is unacceptable," she said.

The US government has said "all" options are on the table to deal with North Korea and Ms Bishop said that includes military options.

"Of course, there would have to be a risk assessment of that," she said.

"It would mean assured destruction of North Korea if it were to be so provocative and foolhardy as to seek to dump a nuclear payload on the United States."

Ms Bishop said the US will work with coalition partners, including Australia, on any response.

"All options have to be considered to ensure that we can keep our region safe," she added.

Mr Rudd believes the US may have already determined China is unwilling or incapable of flexing its economic muscle over North Korea to pull the rogue state into line, fearing the stand off could trigger a trade war.

"It all heads in a very bad, spiralling direction," he said.