North Korea officially speaks to South Korea for the first time in two years

The South Korean Foreign Minister said today that the South-North dialogue for inter-Korean relations "cannot go separately" from South Korea-US joint efforts to deal with Pyongyang's nuclear and missile threats.

The call came as North Korea prepares to send a team to South Korea for next month’s Winter Olympics in Seoul.
Kang Kyung-wha was speaking during a meeting with US Forces Korea Commander Vincent Brooks and the senior US diplomat to Korea, Marc Knapper.

Kang said South Korean President Moon Jae-in had asked the foreign ministry to ensure that South-North contacts go simultaneously with Seoul and Washington's joint endeavours to resolve North Korean nuclear and missile issues.

In response, Knapper said in the meeting that the US is also waiting with "bated breath" to see how the North responds to the dialogue overture.

Earlier this week, North Korean leader Kim Jong-un floated the idea of better ties with his southern rival in his New Year's speech.

Seoul quickly offered to meet and talk, and on Wednesday, the North announced that Kim views the South's offer positively and the two sides began preliminary contact on a newly reopened cross-border communication channel.

