 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


North Korea holds massive military parade, a day before Winter Olympics open in the south

share

Source:

Associated Press

North Korean leader Kim Jong Un presided over an extravagant military parade in Pyongyang's Kim Il Sung Square today, grabbing the spotlight on the eve of the Pyeongchang Winter Olympics in South Korea to thumb his nose at Washington while making a point of showing off his new-found restraint toward Seoul.

The parade is usually held in April, with some seeing the shift a sign of a warming relationship.
Source: Breakfast

The parade itself had been anticipated for weeks.

North Korea announced last month that it would hold a big event to mark the 70th anniversary of the founding of its military.

But instead of broadcasting the morning event live, North Korean television aired an edited version later in the day, giving it a somewhat lower profile than expected.

The parade was also shorter and featured fewer missiles than the previous one, which was held in April last year and unveiled five new kinds of missiles — surprising analysts and generating headlines worldwide.

This time, Kim fine-tuned his more fiery rhetoric toward Washington.

Addressing tens of thousands of troops and civilians assembled on the square below him, Kim said the parade marks North Korea's emergence as a "global military power" despite facing the "worst sanctions."

He called for his military to maintain a high level of combat readiness against the United States and its followers to keep them from infringing upon "the republic's sacred dignity and autonomy even by 0.001 millimetres."

He made no mention of the Olympics in the parts of his speech that were broadcast. It was unclear whether the North showed the entirety of his speech during the recorded coverage of the parade.

Related

Asia

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

01:20
2
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

01:17
3
The moment was caught on CCTV in the middle of the night in the Gold Coast.

Aussie mum-of-two wrestles would-be car thief in her underwear - 'I was pretty scared'


4
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

02:13
5
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

A leading researcher says dental care is being treated like a luxury.

Kiwis in favour of raising age free dental care can be accessed - poll suggests

The 1 NEWS poll asks: "Should Kiwis up to the age of 20 get free dental care?"

04:40
Cancer Society New Zealand's Medical Director Chris Jackson says the study will help in the development of drugs.

'This is a really important study' – food protein found in asparagus linked to spread of cancer

The amino acid is also found in a variety of other foods including poultry, eggs.


01:25
Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.

'It was a late night!' Team New Zealand celebrates Halberg success in style

Kevin Shoebridge says winning the supreme award was a great way to cap off a stunning 2017.


01:20
The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision.

Watch: 'The kids are the victims' – Bill English fires up over Labour's plan to scrap charter schools

The National leader says Jacinda Ardern refuses to look the kids in the eye and explain her decision, which would hurt Maori students.

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 