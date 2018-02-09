 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

World


North Korea holds massive military parade, a day ahead of Winter Olympics opening in the south

share

Source:

Breakfast

The parade is usually held in April, with some seeing the shift a sign of a warming relationship.
Source: Breakfast

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Handcuffs.

Auckland restaurateur jailed for exploiting migrant workers in conditions judge likens to slavery

2
surgeon with his fresh delivery

Woman alleges husband stole her kidney in lieu of unpaid dowry

02:28
3
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

4

James Bulger's killer locked up again after being found with child porn, 'sickening' paedophile manual

00:15
5
The Kiwi sailors took home the night's top prize, and the Team of the Year award.

Team New Zealand pick up Supreme award, Team of the Year at 55th annual Halberg Awards

02:13
The businessman is sticking to his words and others don't believe he should lose his knighthood.

Willie Jackson says Sir Bob Jones 'acting like an idiot' with 'Maori Gratitude Day' idea

But the Labour MP doubts the Government would strip Sir Bob of his knighthood as a petition demands.

02:28
The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear to the delight of its owner.

'I just about fell off the couch' - Meet the woman who's dressing Jacinda Ardern's baby bump

The PM paid a visit to one Auckland store for maternity wear, to the delight of its owner.

00:48
Comedian Mike King says what Sir Bob needs 'is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard'.

Watch: Mike King says Sir Bob Jones' 'social filter is broken' after his 'Maori Gratitude Day' comments

Mental health campaigner Mike King says what Sir Bob needs "is our empathy and a warm bowl of custard".

00:26
A 30-year-old has been charged with murder after Amber-Rose was found dead on Saturday morning.

'Item of interest' found at Dunedin quarry as police investigate death of 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush

Police are also appealing for sightings of a silver two-door BMW.

Bad weather due over next few days but 'still too early to tell' about cyclone hitting NZ

Dan Corbett says in the unlikely event of a cyclone hitting NZ, it would be late next week.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 