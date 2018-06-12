 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

North Korea hasn't stopped nuclear and missile programs, report says

Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Asia

North Korea has not stopped its nuclear and missile programs and is violating UN sanctions including by "a massive increase in illicit ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products," UN experts said in a new report.

A summary of the report by experts monitoring UN sanctions against North Korea, which was sent to the Security Council Friday night and obtained by The Associated Press, said North Korea is also violating sanctions by transferring coal at sea and flouting an arms embargo and financial sanctions.

The panel of experts said North Korea attempted to sell small arms and light weapons and other military equipment via foreign intermediaries, including Syrian arms traffickers in the case of Houthi Shiite rebels in Yemen as well as Libya and Sudan. The report also said North Korea has continued military cooperation with Syria, in breach of UN sanctions.

The panel said it is continuing to investigate sanctioned individuals, companies and other entities in Asia that clandestinely procured centrifuges for North Korea's nuclear program and attempted to sell a wide range of military equipment to governments and armed groups in the Middle East and Africa.

The Security Council first imposed sanctions on North Korea after its first nuclear test in 2006 and has made them tougher and tougher in response to further nuclear tests and its increasingly sophisticated ballistic missile program.

Many diplomats and analysts credit the sanctions, which have sharply cut North Korea's exports and imports, with helping promote the thaw in relations between North Korea and South Korea as well as the June meeting between President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

But the report said North Korea "has not stopped its nuclear and missiles programs" and continues to defy the sanctions resolutions.

The experts said ship-to-ship transfers of petroleum products, oil and coal involve "increasingly sophisticated evasion techniques."

These include turning off Automatic Identification Systems, which are required to be on at all times under international regulations, physically disguising North Korean tankers, using small unregistered vessels, illegally changing names, carrying out night transfers and using additional vessels to trans-ship cargo, the report said.

The United States said last month that North Korea is illegally smuggling refined petroleum products into the country beyond the quota of 500,000 barrels per year allowed under UN sanctions.

US documents sent to the Security Council committee monitoring sanctions against North Korea cite 89 instances between Jan. 1 and May 30, in which North Korean tankers likely delivered refined products "illicitly procured" via ship-to-ship transfers.

The documents say that even if each tanker delivered only one-third of its listed capacity, the total volume would be above the 500,000 barrel annual quota. If loaded at around 90 percent, the US said the tankers would have delivered nearly 1.4 million barrels of refined products to North Korea, almost triple the quota.

The experts said if the report is accurate, North Korea is violating sanctions and all countries "would have to immediately halt all such transfers" to North Korea.

As for UN financial sanctions, the report said they are among the most poorly implemented and evaded measures.

The experts said individuals empowered to act for North Korean financial institutions operate in at least five countries, which weren't named, "with seeming impunity."

They said accounts closed in the European Union to comply with sanctions were transferred to accounts at financial institutions in Asia.

North Korea is also using overseas companies and individuals to obscure income-generating activities for the government, the panel said. And the experts' investigation of more than 200 joint ventures and/or cooperatives turned up a number that violated UN sanctions resolutions by maintaining links with companies and entities under sanctions.

The experts said North Korean diplomats also continue to play "a key role in sanctions evasion," including by controlling bank accounts in multiple countries and holding accounts in the name of family members and front companies.

President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)
President Donald Trump and North Korean leader Kim Jong Un stand on a balcony on Sentosa Island, Tuesday, June 12, 2018, in Singapore. Source: Associated Press
Topics
World
North America
Asia
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Seta Tamanivalu of the Crusaders celebrates his try during the Super Rugby Final

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions
2

'You made her sleep, so thank you' – PM Jacinda Ardern and baby Neve serenaded by school choir at Wellington Airport

3

Rival activists confront one another at protests sparked by alt-right Canadian speakers
4

'Their views are not shared by this country' – PM Jacinda Ardern on Canadian alt-right speakers
5

"Hope NZ enjoys shariah" - Alt-right speakers' agent responds to having their Auckland event at The Powerstation cancelled last-minute
MORE FROM
World
MORE

Two people reportedly injured by flaming cocktail at Gordon Ramsay's Las Vegas restaurant
00:08
About 112 goats were on the loose for hours and began eating everything in sight.

New kids on the block: Herd of goats runs amok in quiet US town of Boise
00:20
Justin Sanchez and his family had to flee the Carr fire which hit Redding.

Video: Flame tornado reported as fires in northern California continue to worsen

NASA announces nine-person team heading back to space after seven-year break

Police officer son of Sydney radio host, NRL commentator charged after allegedly trying to purchase cocaine

AAP
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia

The police officer son of conservative 2GB radio broadcaster Ray Hadley has been charged with possession after allegedly trying to buy cocaine from a dealer.

The Daily Telegraph reported today that 28-year-old Daniel Hadley, a NSW police constable, was off-duty and under surveillance when he attempted the purchase yesterday in Sydney's west.

Granted conditional bail, Daniel Hadley's future with the NSW Police is now under review while the arrest has reportedly devastated his father.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA - MARCH 12: (L-R) Max Markson and Ray Hadley at a tribute and testimonial dinner to celebrate the 60th birthday of Joe Bugner at the Sofitel Hotel on March 12, 2010 in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by Peter Carrette Archive/Getty Images)
Ray Hadley is a conservative radio host and part-time NRL commentator with the Nine Network. Source: Getty
Topics
World
Crime and Justice
Australia
TODAY'S
FEATURED STORIES
Seta Tamanivalu of the Crusaders celebrates his try during the Super Rugby Final

Back-to-back champions! Crusaders add to Super Rugby dominance with final demolition of Lions

'Custodian courier' involved in largest ever importation of cocaine into NZ jailed for three years, eight months

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers talk about Māori rights in NZ and the Treaty – 'I don't believe in collective moral guilt'

Watch: Canadian far-right speakers blame threats of violence amounting to 'straight up terrorism' for Auckland event cancellation

'We've reached a crisis point' – teachers ready to 'stand up and be heard' as strike nears

UK feline posthumously crowned Cat of the Year after saving owner's life

1 NEWS
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals

A feline in the UK has been posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year after saving his owner's life after she suffered a blood clot.

His owner, Charlotte Dixon from Worcestershire, was feeling unwell one night three years ago but believed her illness was a virus and attempted to sleep it off, the BBC reports.

However, her white and grey cat, Theo, was "behaving very strangely and out of character".

"He kept batting me with his paw, meowing and jumping on me - keeping me awake," Ms Dixon said.

An ambulance was called and Ms Dixon was hospitalised for a week in the high dependency unit.

She has since made a full recovery.

However, Theo sadly died one week before he was due to receive the award.

"I'm devastated that he's gone but I'm so proud of him for winning."
 

Theo was posthumously crowned National Cat of the Year. Source: Cat's Protection
Topics
World
UK and Europe
Animals