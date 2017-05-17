North Korea fires 'unidentified projectile'

Source:Associated Press
South Korea says North Korea has fired an unidentified projectile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, in what could be the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its nuclear weapons and missile development.
Source: 1 NEWS
South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff says the projectile was fired today from an area around Pukchang. It provided no other details.
The launch comes a week after the North successfully tested a new midrange missile that experts say may one day be capable of reaching Alaska or Hawaii.
no more content
loading errorrefresh
news