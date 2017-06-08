North Korea fires suspected cruise missiles after US drills

 

North Korea fired several suspected short-range anti-ship missiles today, South Korea's military said, in a continuation of defiant launches as it seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States.

People watch a TV news program showing a file footage of a missile launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea, Thursday, June 8, 2017. North Korea fired several projectiles believed to be short-range surface-to-ship cruise missiles off its east coast Thursday, South Korea's military said, a continuation of weapons tests that have rattled Washington and the North's neighbors as Pyongyang seeks to build a nuclear missile capable of reaching the continental United States. (AP Photo/Ahn Young-joon)

People watch a TV news program showing a file footage of a missile launched by North Korea, at Seoul Railway Station in Seoul, South Korea.

Source: Associated Press

The projectiles were fired from the North Korean eastern coastal town of Wonsan and likely flew about 200 kilometres while reaching a maximum altitude of about two kilometres, South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said.

They landed in waters between the Korean Peninsula and Japan, where US aircraft carriers USS Carl Vinson and USS Ronald Reagan participated in joint exercises with the South Korean navy that ended earlier this week.

Roh Jae-cheon, spokesman of Seoul's military, said the latest launch would have intended to show off its widening arrange of missiles and also its "precision strike capabilities" on ships in response to the joint drills.

The launches today were North Korea's fourth missile test in as many weeks as the country continues to speed up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles.

Kim Dong-yub, a North Korea expert at Seoul's Institute for Far Eastern Studies, said the projectiles, which showed longer range than North Korea's previously known KN-01 anti-ship cruise missiles that can travel up to 160 kilometres, were likely from a new cruise missile system North Korea displayed during a massive April 15 military parade.

The improved range indicates the North is pursuing weapons capable of reaching US aircraft carriers that operate from deeper positions, he said.

Japan's Foreign Minister Fumio Kishida said after today's launch that Tokyo has not detected any "flying objects" that headed toward Japan or landed inside the country's maritime economic zone.

