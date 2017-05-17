North Korea fires ballistic missile in latest test, South Korea's military says

North Korea has fired a ballistic missile from an area near its capital, Pyongyang, South Korea's military said, in the latest weapons test for a country speeding up its development of nuclear weapons and missiles..

Source: 1 NEWS

The White House also says it's aware that North Korea has launched a mid-range ballistic missile in the North's latest weapons test.

White House officials travelling in Saudi Arabia with President Donald Trump say the system, which was last tested in February, has a shorter range than the missiles launched in North Korea's most recent tests.

The missile was fired from an area near Pukchang, in South Phyongan Province, and flew eastward about 500 kilometres, said South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in held a National Security Council meeting at the presidential Blue House to discuss the missile launch, Moon's office said.