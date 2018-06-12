 

North Korea dismantling key launch site facilities - report

Associated Press
A US research group says North Korea has started dismantling key facilities at its main satellite launch site in what appears to be a step toward fulfilling a commitment made by leader Kim Jong Un at his summit with President Donald Trump in June.

An official from South Korea's presidential office today said Seoul has also been detecting dismantlement activities at North Korea's Sohae launch site but did not elaborate.

The 38 North website says recent satellite images indicate the North began dismantling a rocket engine test stand and other facilities at the site in what appeared to be a confidence-building measure with the United States.

Other analysts say such steps wouldn't diminish North Korea's military capabilities or represent a genuine step toward denuclearisation.

Two completely different worlds were bridged by a 12 second handshake.
Source: 1 NEWS
