North Korea decries breakdown of talks US says were 'good'

Associated Press
North Korea's chief negotiator said today that discussions with the US on Pyongyang's nuclear program have broken down, but Washington said the two sides had "good discussions" that it intends to build on in two weeks.

The North Korean negotiator, Kim Miyong Gil, said the talks in Stockholm had "not fulfilled our expectations and broke down. I am very displeased about it." Speaking outside the North Korean Embassy, he read a statement in Korean that a translator next to him read in English.

Kim said negotiations broke down "entirely because the US has not discarded its old stance and attitude."

Today's talks were the first between the US and North Korea since the February breakdown of the second summit between President Donald Trump and Kim Jong Un in Vietnam.

North Korea has since resumed missile tests, including an underwater-launched missile that fell inside Japan's exclusive economic zone Thursday.

State Department spokesperson Morgan Ortagus said Kim's comments did "not reflect the content or the spirit" of the "good discussions" that took place over eight-and-a-half hours, adding that the US accepted an invitation from Sweden to return to Stockholm in two weeks to continue discussions.

In a statement, Ortagus said the US delegation "previewed a number of new initiatives that would allow us to make progress in each of the four pillars" of a joint statement issued after Trump and Kim's first summit in Singapore.

"The United States and the DPRK will not overcome a legacy of 70 years of war and hostility on the Korean Peninsula through the course of a single Saturday," Ortagus said

Talks were held at the Villa Elfvik Strand conference facility in Lidingo, an island in the Stockholm archipelago located northeast of the capital, Swedish news agency TT said. It added that Kim Miyong Gil arrived on Friday while US Special Representative for North Korea Stephen Biegun came on yesterday.

Because the US does not have official diplomatic relations with North Korea, Sweden has often acted as a bridge between Washington and Pyongyang.

US President Donald Trump meets with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un at the North Korean side of the border at the village of Panmunjom in Demilitarised Zone in June. Source: Associated Press
