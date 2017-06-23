 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

World


North Korea breaks silence on US student Otto Warmbier, denies any wrongdoing in his death

share

Source:

Associated Press

North Korea has denied it cruelly treated or tortured an American student who was detained for more than year and died days after being released in a coma.

The service for Otto Warmbier was held at his old school in Ohio.
Source: 1 NEWS

The article published by the official Korean Central News Agency today was Pyongyang's first reaction to the death of Otto Warmbier.

North Korea released him last week for what it described as humanitarian reasons and he died Tuesday in a US hospital.

His family and others have blamed North Korea for his condition.

KCNA says the North dealt with Warmbier according to domestic law and international standards after he had been accused of stealing a propaganda poster and was serving a sentence of hard labour.

The article also criticised South Korea for using Warmbier's case to seek the release of other detainees.

Related

01:43
Leaders are now weighing in on his death condemning the actions of North Korea.

US considering restricting travel to North Korea following the death of American student Otto Warmbier
00:34
The service for Otto Warmbier was held at his old school in Ohio.

North Korea detained US student Otto Warmbier mourned at hometown funeral: 'He always just lived life to the fullest'

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1
Bunty Afoa makes a run against the Bulldogs

LIVE: Bulldogs make it a six-point game as Warriors caught napping by Faitala-Mariner

02:00
2

Watch: Inside a derelict and ghostly Lancaster Park before the wrecking ball brings it down - take one final peek

00:25
3
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

4
Queen Elizabeth II leaves Buckingham Palace to travel to parliament for her speech at the official State Opening of Parliament in London, Wednesday, June 21, 2017. Queen Elizabeth II goes to parliament Wednesday to outline the government's legislative program with far less pageantry than usual in a speech expected to be dominated by Britain's plans for leaving the European Union. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein)

Queen reported to police for not wearing a seatbelt

5
A yellow Labrador Retriever puppy playing with ball tennis outdoors in the grass

Tennis balls laced with razor blades found at popular Hamilton dog park

00:25
Here's a clue. He’s supposedly one member of a 90s band that was absolutely …massive.

Watch: Did old mate just accidentally reveal Banksy's identity?

DJ Goldie was talking about the art industry cashing in on Banksy's art when he said the name. "No disrespect to..."

03:00
Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

In her own words: Taranaki photographer's journey from small town NZ to one-on-one with the victims of Boko Haram

Before the Chibok girls made headlines worldwide, Kiwi photographer Ruth McDowall found herself documenting the lives of Boko Haram's first kidnapping victims.

00:27
The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Raw: 'Both of us stood up and he pushed me back in my seat' – Lions manager John Spencer talks about altercation with drunk NZ fan

The former England captain said it was a shame because the Kiwi public have been fantastic so far.

Tickets to one of Lorde's New Zealand concerts being offered for sale on Ticketmaster at a hugely-inflated price - the face value was $95 each.

Ministers say scalping not their problem - but Ladyhawke says it's 'definitely unfair'

Tickets to some Lorde gigs were available for resale minutes after they sold out yesterday - for more than four times what they were bought for.

'Something sinister may of happened' - Fresh inquiries into missing Hamilton man who disappeared four years ago

Frederick Hayward was last seen leaving his home on Monday 2 September 2013.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ