North and South Korea to march together at 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony

Associated Press

In an historic move, both North and South Korea are set to march together at the 2018 Winter Olympics opening ceremony.

IOC President Thomas Bach with North Korea's Olympic Committee President Kim Il Guk and South Korea's Sports Minister Do Jong-hwan.

The games will take place in Pyeongchang in South Korea, opening in just 20 days.

The President of the International Olympic Committee, Thomas Bach, confirmed the news earlier this morning.

He offered his "sincere thanks" to the governments of North and South Korea for coming to an agreement.

22 North Korean athletes will compete in three sports and five disciplines at the games.

Athletes from both North and South Korea will march together under a Korean unification flag.

