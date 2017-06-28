 

Nokia is back: The famous brick replaced by slick and lightweight design

Nokia has unveiled its first smartphones to hit Australian shores, targeting millennials with a trio of affordable devices to shake-up an industry dominated by Apple and Samsung.

The Nokia 2280 is jazzed up, and ready to compete with Apple and Samsung.
HMD Global - the Finnish-based home of Nokia phones - unveiled the Nokia 3, Nokia 5 and Nokia 6 handsets in Sydney yesterday before they hit stores in late-July retailing at a cost of $258, $342 and $415 respectively.

"It's our ambition to be a top global smartphone player within three to five years," HMD ANZ's general manager Mark Trundle told AAP at the launch.

"In order to do that, we need to resonate with a new audience."

Microsoft originally acquired the Nokia brand in 2014, producing Nokia Lumia and Nokia Asha handsets, however HMD Global secured a 10-year deal in 2016 to make Nokia-branded smartphones and tablets.

"We believe the millennial generation are the influencer generation of any age group so that's where we're going to put a lot of focus ... ensuring that they fall in love with the Nokia brand again," Mr Trundle said.

Young customers want a future-proofed phone that performs well on the drop test, is aesthetically pleasing, and fits in the palm of their hand, without software that drains battery life or clogs operating systems, he said.

Nokia's new smartphones operate on Android 7.0 Nougat, have laminated displays damage-protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 5, and the latest "Doze" capabilities to save battery life when they're tucked out of sight.

Each phone is crafted from a single block of 6000 series aluminium and takes up to 55 minutes to produce.

"We really want to become the craftsmen of the industry," Mr Trundle said, adding they will evaluate whether to introduce new colours to the Aussie market other than matte black and silver.

There's no Nokia 4 in the range because the number is considered unlucky in East Asian countries.

The new phones were thrust into the spotlight at the Mobile World Congress in Spain in February alongside an updated version of the old-school Nokia 3310 complete with the Snake game and an impressive battery life.

NOKIA'S THREE NEW MUSKETEERS: THE SPECS:

* Nokia 6: RRP $399, sculpted 5.5-inch full-HD display, Dolby Atmos audio technology, 16-megapixel back camera and 13-megapixel front camera with wide- aperture, matte black or silver.

* Nokia 5: RRP $329, curved 5.2-inch IPS HD display for a "pillowed" feel, 13-megapixel auto-focus back camera and 8-megapixel wide-angle front camera, matte black or silver.

* Nokia 3: RRP $249, bright 5-inch IPS display, 8-megapixel front and back cameras, matte black or silver white.

