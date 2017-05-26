 

Noel Gallagher donates song royalties from Oasis hit Don't Look Back in Anger to Manchester fund

Noel Gallagher is donating royalties from Oasis' hit song Don't Look Back In Anger to the One Love Manchester fund.

After the silence, the huge crowd began to sing a song by Manchester band, Oasis.
A spokesperson for the production companies behind Monday's benefit concert said today that neither Gallagher nor Oasis was set to perform.

The statement says Gallagher told organisers that he would donate the royalties and approved using Oasis' music at the concert.

His brother Liam Gallagher performed at the benefit concert, fuelling speculation the brothers would reunite. Oasis disbanded in 2009.

Liam Gallagher criticised his brother's absence, saying he had shown his "true colours."

Coldplay's Chris Martin later defended Noel, saying everyone knew in advance he could not make it.

Noel Gallagher's spokesman previously said the singer could not attend because of a long-standing family trip.

